12-year-old boy charged with murder in fatal Dallas crash

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2022 at 5:18 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in a hit-and-run car crash that killed an 82-year-old woman last month. Police said Wednesday that the boy was behind the wheel of a grey sedan that struck Florence Kelly as the woman was driving in north Dallas on Nov. 7. Police did not identify the child by name and it was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer who could speak for him. According to WFAA-TV, Kelly’s car was struck by the speeding Toyota as she was pulling into an intersection on her way to get groceries.



