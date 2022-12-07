Today is Wednesday December 07, 2022
Downtown Tyler’s Holiday Open House

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2022 at 4:53 pm
Downtown Tyler’s Holiday Open HouseTYLER — The City of Tyler is inviting you to visit Downtown on Thursday, Dec. 8, for the annual Holiday Open House. Local businesses will be expanding their hours of operation and hosting different activities from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Main Street Program will have a scavenger hunt that will allow families to explore the various Downtown businesses while in search of a unique Nutcracker hidden in each of the 15 locations. During the Holiday Open House, there will be a shuttle (sponsored by Bricks Bar and Grill) running from 6 to 8 p.m. The route includes eight different stops for participants to use to make their trip around the Downtown area. Scavenger Hunt forms can be found at each participating location. Click here for more information.



