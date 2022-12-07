Today is Wednesday December 07, 2022
Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County deputy

Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County deputyTYLER – A Grand Prairie man has been indicted on a second charge in connection to the death of a Smith County deputy. According to our news partner KETK, Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 1. Nyabuto was previously indicted for intoxication manslaughter in a July crash that led to the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Nyabuto’s bond was reduced in October from $750,000 to $500,000. In his request for a bond reduction, his attorney wrote that the night of the crash, Bustos and his fellow deputy “continued their detention of the vehicle they previously stopped for an unreasonably long time due to the fact they were in a moving lane of traffic causing an immediate danger to themselves, the two individuals they had recently detained and anyone else traveling in the northbound lanes of traffic.”

According to an arrest affidavit, a DPS trooper who was dispatched to the crash said he “detected the strong odor of alcohol” coming from Nyabuto and determined he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.



