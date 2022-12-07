Schools look at possible STAAR replacement

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2022 at 1:29 pm

AUSTIN (KRLD) – Texas schools will be experimenting with a new standardized test next spring that might replace the STAAR exam. More than 130 Texas school districts will be participating in what’s called the Texas Through-Year Assessment Pilot as a possible update to the controversial STAAR test. Students would have three testing opportunities throughout the school year, covering math, science, and social studies, rather than one test at the end of the year. And 25 percent of the questions would require written responses rather than multiple-choice answers. Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath says the TEA hopes the short-answer questions will more closely relate to actual classroom instruction.

