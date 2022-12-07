Today is Wednesday December 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Storm systems bring snow and flood threats to Northern Rockies and Plains

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2022 at 1:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Anna Kraynova / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Several storm systems are moving across the country, raising the risk of avalanches in certain states.

Snow will continue in the Rockies on Wednesday, with some areas getting 6 inches to 12 inches.

There could be heavy rain and flash flooding in the Plains on Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the mid-South and the East Coast, periods of rain will continue Wednesday as the storms continue.

The heaviest rain over the next 48 hours will be from Oklahoma to Tennessee, where some areas could see 2 inches to 4 inches. Some localized flash flooding is possible.

For the Midwest, some of that rain will turn to snow, where several inches are possible. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the area.

A new storm system moves into the West Coast Wednesday. Another storm over the weekend will dump an additional 6 feet of snow in California.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC