Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2022 at 1:26 pm

MISSION (AP/Staff) – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says an agent has died after being involved in an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling near Mission, along the Mexico border in south Texas. The agency said in a statement that the accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday while the agent was tracking a group of people who had crossed the border illegally. The statement says fellow agents found the man unresponsive. The agents began life-saving efforts and called an ambulance. The statement says the agent died at a hospital. The agency did not immediately release the identity of the agent.

