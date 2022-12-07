Today is Wednesday December 07, 2022
CHISD seeks input regarding additional safety methods

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2022 at 12:32 pm
CHISD seeks input regarding additional safety methodsCHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Independent School District is seeking community input regarding additional safety methods which may be used to further protect campuses. According to a news release, these measures are offered to every school district in the state and are known as the School Marshal Plan and the Guardian Plan. Additional documentation can be viewed on the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) website’s School Safety Services tab. These plans offer respective programs which allow for select and qualified district employees to carry a handgun, according to the release. The school board encourages staff, parents or guardians, students, and community members to complete the survey and provide their opinion on consideration of the implementation of these programs. The survey closes Monday, Dec. 19. Click here for more details.



