More good news on sales tax allocation figures

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2022 at 12:34 pm
More good news on sales tax allocation figuresAUSTIN — December is showing up as another strong month for sales tax allocations in Tyler and Longview, with numbers up from a year ago, continuing to reflect a statewise trend. According to the state comptroller’s office, Tyler is getting $4,847,836.53, compared to $4,426,909.70 a year ago. For the year to date, Tyler totals $58,253,320.09, compared to $53,216,955.30 at this time last year. Longview’s December total is $3,399,886.16; the December 2021 figure was $3,167,408.90. For the year to date, Longview shows $43,925,416.64, up from $38,762,679.54 at this time last year.



