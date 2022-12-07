Idaho murders: Police to start removing victims’ belongings from house

(MOSCOW, Idaho) -- As police in Moscow, Idaho, continue their search for the suspect who killed four University of Idaho students, they'll begin to remove some of the victims' personal belongings from the house where the crimes unfolded.

Belongings "no longer needed for the investigation" will begin to be collected Wednesday morning to get returned to the families, who have asked for some of the items, police said Tuesday.

"It's time for us to get those things back that really mean something to those families, and hopefully help with some of their healing," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said.

It's been nearly one month since roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13.

No suspects have been identified.

Two surviving roommates -- who police said are not suspects -- were home at the time and likely slept through the attacks, according to authorities. They were on the ground floor while the four victims were on the second and third floors.

Police added Tuesday that "the house remains an active crime scene" and said "progress continues to be made in the investigation."

Police urge anyone with information to upload digital media to fbi.gov/moscowidaho or contact the tip line at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or 208-883-7180.

