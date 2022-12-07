Scoreboard roundup — 12/6/22

Scoreboard roundup — 12/6/22Posted/updated on: December 7, 2022 at 5:03 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Detroit 116, Miami 96
Cleveland 116, LA Lakers 102
Dallas 116, Denver 115
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey 3, Chicago 0
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles 5, Ottawa 2
Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1
St. Louis 7, NY Islanders 4
Winnipeg 5, Florida 2
Toronto 4, Dallas 0
Montreal 4, Seattle 2
Anaheim 4, Carolina 3 (OT)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Houston 76, North Florida 42
Illinois 85, Texas 78
Virginia 55, James Madison 50
Arkansas 65, UNC-Greensboro 58
Baylor 80, Tarleton St. 57
Wisconsin 64, Maryland 59
Duke 74, Iowa 62
TCU 78, Jackson St. 51
