Scoreboard roundup — 12/6/22

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2022 at 5:03 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit 116, Miami 96

Cleveland 116, LA Lakers 102

Dallas 116, Denver 115

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey 3, Chicago 0

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 5, Ottawa 2

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1

St. Louis 7, NY Islanders 4

Winnipeg 5, Florida 2

Toronto 4, Dallas 0

Montreal 4, Seattle 2

Anaheim 4, Carolina 3 (OT)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston 76, North Florida 42

Illinois 85, Texas 78

Virginia 55, James Madison 50

Arkansas 65, UNC-Greensboro 58

Baylor 80, Tarleton St. 57

Wisconsin 64, Maryland 59

Duke 74, Iowa 62

TCU 78, Jackson St. 51

