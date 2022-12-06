State election officials subpoenaed in special counsel’s probe into 2020 election

(WASHINGTON) -- Editor's Note -- Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the recipients of the subpoenas included some Trump associates. The subpoenas were only issued to state election officials.

The special counsel investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election has issued subpoenas to officials from multiple states that were targeted by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the failed attempt to reverse his loss to Joe Biden.

According to a copy of a subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith, obtained by ABC News, the Justice Department is seeking any and all records related to communications by state elections officials with Trump or his advisers and allies, including Kenneth Chesebro, Justin Clark, Joe DiGenova, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Boris Epshteyn, Bernard Kerik, Bruce Marks, Cleta Mitchell, Matthew Morgan, Kurt Olsen, William Olsen, Stefan Passantino, Sidney Powell, Bill Stepien, Victoria Toensing, James Troupis and Lin Wood, between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021.

The subpoenas were issued to officials in states including Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin.

The subpoena, dated Nov. 22, asks the recipient to provide the records to a grand jury seated in Washington, D.C., by Dec. 9, 2022. News of the subpoenas was first reported by The Washington Post.

In Wisconsin, Dane County clerk Scott McDonell, who received the subpoena sent to his office, told ABC News that he will be providing records regarding his communication with former Trump attorney Jim Troupis. McDonell said the records are "mostly transcripts of the 2020 recount."

The Michigan secretary of state's office confirmed to ABC News that Wayne County received a subpoena, but said the office is not aware of other counties receiving subpoenas.

In Arizona, Maricopa County spokesperson Fields Moseley told ABC News that the county has received a subpoena, and "will comply."

Smith is also overseeing the criminal probe of Trump's possible mishandling of classified documents at his Florida home.

The special counsel's office declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

