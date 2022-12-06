Today is Tuesday December 06, 2022
Smith County man sentenced for child pornography violations

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2022 at 5:19 pm
Smith County man sentenced for child pornography violationsTYLER – A Lindale man has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for child pornography violations. Michael James Quam, 29, pleaded guilty on July 20 to possessing or accessing child pornography. According to information presented in court, on March 5, 2020, a law enforcement official, working undercover, connected to a social media sharing group. Officials say a user in the group, later identified as Quam, posted to the group a link to a cloud storage provider that led to a folder providing access to files that included videos containing child pornography. Quam admitted that he knew the folder included child porn videos when he posted the link. He was indicted this past March 17.



