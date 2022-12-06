Today is Tuesday December 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Officer: Texas cop didn’t say “gun” before fatal shooting, search

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2022 at 4:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) – A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home three years ago didn’t say the woman was holding a gun before he pulled the trigger and never mentioned the weapon before searching the house, according to the officer who was with him that night. Fort Worth Officer Carol Darch’s testimony Tuesday in Aaron Dean’s murder trial for killing Atatiana Jefferson spoke to a key issue in the case: whether Dean saw Jefferson’s gun before he opened fire. Dean’s lawyers say the white officer saw the weapon, while prosecutors contend that the evidence will show otherwise.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC