Today is Tuesday December 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gugu Mbatha-Raw teases “bolder, more surreal” second season of ‘Loki’

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2022 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marvel Studios

Loki is the only Disney+ Marvel series to get a second season so far and Gugu Mbatha-Raw is happy to be back.

She tells Entertainment Tonight it has been "amazing" to shoot the second season of the dimension-spanning show, due on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. She adds fans "are gonna be in for a real treat, because the show is bolder and more surreal. And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting."

Season 1 ended with her character, a Time Variance Authority agent, finding out she's a variant, too: In other words, there was way more to her than fans first thought. The English actress teases, "selfishly, Renslayer makes it out of the TVA, which I'm really excited about."

But Gugu is happy times two, as her Apple TV+ drama Surface, which she also produces, is returning, too. The show is headed to her native United Kingdom for its sophomore frame.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC