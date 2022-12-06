Today is Tuesday December 06, 2022
Posted/updated on: December 6, 2022 at 3:42 pm
Breaking News: Stocks fall again on Wall Street, extending recent losses: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks fell again on Wall Street, extending the market’s recent string of losses. Investors are worried that the Federal Reserve will need to keep applying the brakes to the economy in order to get inflation under control, raising the risk of a sharp recession. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% Tuesday, its fourth straight loss.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back even more, 2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%. Crude oil prices fell. Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rate, fell to 3.52%.



