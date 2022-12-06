Veteran Services Office and CampV hold groundbreaking

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2022 at 3:58 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampV Tuesday to kick off renovations to a building that will house its services. Currently, one of Smith County’s Veteran Services Officers is stationed out at a satellite office at CampV each week. But according to a news release, once the renovations are complete next year, the entire office will relocate to better provide services to veterans in one location. CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill said since CampV started several years ago, it has become the pinnacle for services for veterans in East Texas. He added that CampV assists about 340 veterans per month. Click here to learn more.

