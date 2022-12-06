Today is Tuesday December 06, 2022
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice for some customers

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2022 at 3:58 pm
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice for some customersRUSK – A boil water notice was issued for some Rusk Rural Water Supply Customers on Tuesday because there is sediment in the water. That’s according to our news partner KETK. People who live on the following roads should boil their water: FM 23W (Bulah) and County Roads 2214, 2311, 2312, 2313, and 2323. “To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” said Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation in the official notice. People can also buy bottled water for drinking. Officials said they will notify people when the notice is lifted.



