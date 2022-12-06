Bill Cosby sued by 5 new women for sexual assault; reps call action “frivolous”

Actor Bill Cosby is facing new accusations of sexual assault and battery from five women under New York's new Adult Survivors Act, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

The lawsuit was filed in New York state court by actresses Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl, who each appeared on The Cosby Show, as well as Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd. The filling accuses Cosby of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment; the lawsuit also names NBC, the show's production company and the studio where the Emmy-winning sitcom was shot.

Cosby "used his power, fame, and prestige, including the power, fame and prestige given to him by defendants NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Inc., and The Carsey-Werner Company, LLC, to misuse his enormous power in such a nefarious, horrific way," according to the lawsuit.

Representatives for the embattled Cosby responded to the filing in an email to ABC News. "Unwilling to accept that Actor & Comedian Bill Cosby was vindicated by the PA State Supreme Court almost a year and a half ago, five (5) previous alleged accusers have resurfaced to file a frivolous civil lawsuit against Mr. Cosby in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County New York."

The statement continued, "For the record, these alleged accusers were once represented by [attorney Gloria Allred] and were a part of parade of accusers back in 2014 through 2016. As we have always stated, and now America can see, this isn't about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault, it's ALL ABOUT MONEY."

Cosby's reps concluded, "We believe that the courts, as well as the court of public opinion, will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations. Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegation waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court."

