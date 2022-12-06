Lawmakers want PUC to hold off on power market redesign

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2022 at 4:00 pm

AUSTIN (WOAI) – The Texas Public Utilities Commission wants to do an extreme makeover of the electricity market in the state, but the Legislature is saying, “not so fast.” The PUC had been planning a power market redesign, but lawmakers said they want the Commission to hold off until they can weigh in on it. Chairman Peter Lake told the House State Affairs Committee Monday the reliability proposal would mean more natural gas power plants being constructed in Texas. The Texas Tribune reports when the Legislature convenes on January 10, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will seek to use the state’s budget surplus to further fix the grid, while Gov. Abbott promised to use that same money for property tax relief.

Go Back