Texas kicks off construction of new psychiatric hospital in Dallas

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2022 at 4:00 pm
AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’s Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday to celebrate the start of construction on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas, The Texas Behavioral Health Center at UT Southwestern. The project is part of the state’s comprehensive plan to expand inpatient psychiatric beds, according to a news release from the Health and Human Services Commission. “Texas is making an unprecedented investment in helping people with serious mental illness. Throughout the state we are expanding, renovating and rebuilding our state psychiatric hospital system from the ground up,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young as quoted in the release. Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature approved $282.5 million in funding for the construction and design of a new hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.



