Former constable’s trial continues

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2022 at 10:59 am

TYLER – The state has rested its case in the jury trial for a former Smith County Precinct 1 constable accused of theft. The trial began Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Curtis Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and theft of property valued between $750 and $2500 by a public servant. Traylor-Harris was originally arrested in Nov. 2021 by the Texas Rangers. He was arrested a second time in May 2022 for allegedly violating his bond conditions. The district attorney’s office released bodycam footage from the alleged incident where multiple items were reported stolen from a home a week after Traylor-Harris, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks, and Sergeant Derrick Holman went there to serve a writ of possession. Among the items reported stolen were cash, jewelry, iPhones, watches, and multiple other items.

Following his arrest, a Smith County resident sued to remove Traylor-Harris from his position and argued he had violated his oath of office. According to a bond violation report, Traylor-Harris was seen on a YouTube livestream on May 10 for the 2022 Police Academy Graduation for Navarro College. A supervisor with Smith County said they watched the video, which shows Traylor-Harris in full uniform and in possession of his weapon. Traylor-Harris had been out on bond since November. Conditions of his bond include an order that he cannot possess a firearm, explosive, ammunition, or deadly weapon. After the alleged bond violation, Traylor-Harris’ bond was increased to a total of $1 million. His bond was later reduced, and he was released on a $40,000 bond. This is presiding Judge Jack Skeen’s last trial before retirement.

