East Texas makes list of top Texas Christmas towns

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2022 at 9:54 am

EAST TEXAS — What are the top 10 Christmas towns in Texas? The list has been compiled by tripstodiscover.com. The travel website says, “The top Christmas towns go all out for the holiday season. The top 10 are Grand Prairie, Marshall, Galveston, College Station, Jefferson, Richmond, San Antonio, Wimberly, Fredericksburg and No. 1 … the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine.

