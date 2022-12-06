Missed jury duty phone scam in Smith County

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2022 at 8:49 am

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from concerned citizens over scam phone calls concerning “a criminal matter with them and states that they owe money because they missed jury duty.” According to our news partner KETK, a press release said citizen have advised that an unknown individual has called and identified himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, saying that they owe money for missing jury duty. This is a scam. The Sheriff’s Office advises that they will never call anyone asking for money and if you receive a call like this, hang up immediately. “If you receive a call like this do not give them any information and simply hang up the phone. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office, as well as any law enforcement agency, will never call anyone and ask for money. Please don’t allow yourself to be victimized by these individuals and never give personal identifying information or financial information over the phone. Also, never respond to suspicious text messages asking for this information.” – Sgt. Larry Christian // PIO for Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Go Back