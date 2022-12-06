In Brief: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ sequel gets new director, ‘Flash’ taking final lap, and more

Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-writer Gil Kenan is set to helm the yet-to-be-titled sequel, according to Deadline. Insiders tell the outlet that the Afterlife cast, which includes Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon, is on board to return as well. Jason Reitman, who directed the previous film, will move into the writer-producer role, alongside co-writer Kenan and Jason Blumenfeld. Details about the sequel are being kept under wraps, but sources say it will be set in the iconic New York City firehouse made famous in the original Ghostbusters films. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is slated for a December 2023 release...

Variety reports that HBO Max has pulled the plug on FBoy Island after two seasons. The series, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, follows "three women who move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men -- 12 self-proclaimed 'Nice Guys' looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed 'FBoys,' there to compete for cold, hard cash," per the streamer. The news isn't a shocker given that much of HBO Max’s programming is seemingly up in the air since the closing of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger in April. HBO Max’s remaining unscripted slate -- which includes Selena + Chef, Legendary, The Big Brunch, Sweet Life: Los Angeles and Kraftopia -- have yet to be renewed since the merger...

The CW announced on Monday that the ninth and final season of The Flash will debut February 8. Season 9 will be shortened, consisting of only 13 episodes, after which, the midseason premiere of Kung Fu will takeover its 8 p.m. ET time slot. The show, part of CW's "Arrow-verse" of DC Comics heroes, was one of its most-watched shows of the 2021-22 season, in addition to being popular on streaming. The Flash season 9 is currently in production in Vancouver...

Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s next film, the sci fi thriller Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, will hit theaters March 29, 2024, according to the teaser trailer released on Monday. The story, adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7, is described by publisher St. Martin Press as a "high concept science fiction thriller starring Pattinson as an 'expendable,' -- a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim -- who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place." Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo also star...

