Two more get probation in Tyler catalytic converter thefts

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2022 at 3:55 pm

TYLER – Two more Houston-area 19-year-olds were sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, or probation, after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity in several Tyler catalytic converter thefts. According to our news partner KETK, Tedrick Perry and Avory Coleman were arrested with one other person in Tyler in connection to the cases. All three men had remained in jail since their July arrests. The third person arrested with Perry and Coleman, Kennedy Watkins, received the same sentence last week. In addition to their eight-year sentences, all three were given 137 days credit for time spent in jail.

