Uvalde group seeks ban on semi-automatic rifles

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2022 at 4:52 pm

UVALDE (KRLD) – A group from Uvalde is going to Washington, D.C., to push for a ban on semi-automatic rifles. More than 50 people are making the trip to ask the Senate to pass the ban on weapons similar to the one used in the Uvalde attack last May. The San Antonio Express News reports they include family members and supporters. The group is hoping House Resolution 1808 – which would make it illegal to sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess semi-automatic rifles, with certain exceptions – can be passed before control of the house goes to Republicans in January. Having passed in the current House, the bill needs 60 votes in the Senate to avoid a filibuster.

