Tyler Christmas parade winners announced

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2022 at 4:51 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Rotary International clubs have announced the winners in their Christmas Parade, held in downtown Tyler December 1. Life Church was honored for Best Holiday Theme, Best Band honors went to TJC, and Hospice of East Texas was recognized for Brightest Entry. Leslie Cain Realty captured the Spirit Award, the Career and Technology Center was judged to have the Most Creative entry, and the award for Best Decorated Vehicle went to Thrive Skilled Pediatric. Parade organizers say they want to thank everyone who attended the parade, all the organizations that entered — and especially all the volunteers who helped make it a success.

Go Back