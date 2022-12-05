Today is Monday December 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lawyer: Man charged in Takeoff killing says he’s innocent

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2022 at 4:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month says her client maintains that he’s innocent of the crime. 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark made a brief court appearance Monday in which prosecutors and his defense attorneys agreed to hold a bond reduction hearing on Dec. 14. Clark was arrested on a murder charge last week and is jailed on a $2 million bond. Clark didn’t say anything during Monday’s hearing. Letitia Quinones, one of Clark’s attorneys, told reporters afterward that Clark is feeling “nervous and he’s concerned” because “he’s being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.” Prosecutors declined to comment.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC