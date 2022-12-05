Police probe theft of diamonds and gold

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2022 at 4:51 pm

TYLER — Tyler police are seeking help in a theft of diamonds and gold. According to the police department’s Facebook page, officers responded at 4:20 Friday afternoon to a business on S. Broadway that had a large amount of the items stolen. Police say one of the possible suspects (pictured) may have been with three other women driving what is possibly a silver Honda Odyssey. If you have any information on who this might be, you’re asked to contact Det. Tekell at 903-531-1046.

Go Back