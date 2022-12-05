Today is Monday December 05, 2022
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ spends fourth week atop the box office with $17.6 million

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2022 at 7:48 am
Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever once again ruled the box office, delivering an estimated $17.6 million in North America in its fourth week of release. The Black Panther sequel, which is expected to hit $400 million dollars domestically this week, stands at upwards of $730 million worldwide.

The weekend's only new major release, the R-rated Christmas action movie Violent Night -- starring David Harbour as a not-so-saintly Saint Nick, had a solid debut, opening in second place with an estimated $13.3 million.

Taking third place was the Disney animated adventure Strange World, grabbing an estimated $4.9 million, for a two-week total of $25.5 million in North America. Globally, the film has earned $42.3 million.

The Menu pulled up in fourth place with an estimated $3.6 million, for a three-week total of $24.7 domestically and $42.2 million worldwide.

The Korean War film Devotion rounded out the top five, earning an estimated $2.8 million in its fifth weekend. Its North American box office tally currently stands at just $13.8 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



