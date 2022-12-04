Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State top four teams in AP Top 25

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2022 at 5:48 pm

By ESPN.com

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season.

The Bulldogs (13-0) are No. 1 for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season in the AP Top 25. Georgia received 62 first-place votes, and Michigan (13-0) received the other one in the poll released Sunday.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State also were the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings, setting the four-team field for the national championship tournament.

TCU (12-1) remained third, despite losing for the first time this season in the Big 12 title game Saturday. The Horned Frogs lost in overtime to Kansas State.

The Buckeyes moved up a spot to No. 4, ahead of Alabama and Tennessee.

Utah was No. 7 after beating USC in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans slipped four spots to No. 8.

Penn State was ninth, and Clemson stayed at No. 10 after winning the ACC title.

Big 12 champ Kansas State moved up two spots to No. 11.

Tulane reached a season-high 14th after winning the American Athletic Conference, and Sun Belt champion Troy made its season debut at No. 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

