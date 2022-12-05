Officials: Part of Rice Road may remain closed for the rest of the week

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2022 at 4:22 pm

TYLER — Citing further complications, the City of Tyler announced Monday afternoon that Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road may remain closed for the rest of the week after a sinkhole emerged last week. The city had earlier hoped the stretch could reopen Tuesday. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes until further notice. Police say barricades are set up and will divert traffic away from this stretch of Rice Rd.

