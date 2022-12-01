Today is Thursday December 01, 2022
Uvalde sues local prosecutor over school shooting records

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2022 at 5:10 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — The city of Uvalde has sued the local prosecutor’s office seeking access to records and other investigative materials on the May shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The move highlights ongoing tensions over the slow police response and resulting flow of information about the rampage. The lawsuit file Thursday in Uvalde County against the county’s district attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee says a lack of access to information and records on the May 24 massacre is affecting an independent investigator’s ability to look for policy violations by local responding officers and determine whether disciplinary actions are needed. Busbee is conducting a criminal investigation into the school shooting.



