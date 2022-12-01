“Indy 5” has a name: See the teaser for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Lucasfilm has finally revealed a title for its fifth Indiana Jones film — and the final one starring the man in the hat himself, Harrison Ford. A new teaser for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny not only shows off Ford as an octogenarian Indy — thanks to digital de-aging tech, it also reveals what adventures Indy had in between the canonical films.

The plot reportedly centers on Nazis who were recruited by both the U.S. and Russia to help them in the Space Race.

As fans had hoped, John Rhys-Davies appears again as Indy's loyal pal Sallah. "I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us," he muses as men of a certain age often do.

"Those days have come and gone," Indy replies. "Perhaps," his old friend retorts slyly, "Perhaps not."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge apparently plays Indy's goddaughter, who clearly has knack for swashbuckling. We also get peeks of co-stars Boyd Holbrook, playing the heavy, and a grizzled Antonio Banderas.

As Jones adventures through the ages — the film spans from the '40s to 1969 — he says in voiceover, "I don't believe in magic. But a few times in my life I've seen things. Things I can't explain." At this point, he apparently reveals on screen the movie's titular MacGuffin.

"And I've come to believe it's not what you believe, but how hard you believe it," he says.

The action-packed teaser also has a great reversal callback to an iconic scene in 1980's Raiders of the Lost Ark. While Indy uses his famous whip to subdue a room full of baddies, they respond as he did to that Cairo swordsman: They pull their guns and blast away.

