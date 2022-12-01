Today is Thursday December 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Paramount revs up trailer for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2022 at 1:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures' billion dollar blockbuster Transformers franchise is literally roaring back to life with the new teaser for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The movie, which stars In The HeightsAnthony Ramos and hits theaters on June 9, 2023, has fan favorites like Bumblebee and Optimus Prime (veteran Peter Cullen) coming face-to-face with once-hidden robots in disguise that take the form of fearsome jungle creatures. 

Ramos' military vet character becomes an unwitting soldier in the battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons, thanks to a white-knuckled ride -- against his will -- in the driver's seat of a classic Porsche 911 that Transformers-heads know as the hero Jazz. 

Jazz and his robotic allies team up with Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), the gorilla-like leader of the Maximals, who battles with not only the Decepticons but the Maximals' evil-animal-like nemeses, the Predacons.

"Of all your threats from both your past and future, you've never faced a threat like this," the robotic ape warns Prime in the snippet.

The truck-robot answers defiantly, "Let them come."

Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. calls the shots on the action-packed film, which also stars Pete Davidson as the voice of the Autobot Mirage and Dominique Fishback.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC