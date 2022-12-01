Today is Thursday December 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gov. Abbott appoints county court judge to new Smith County district court

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2022 at 3:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gov. Abbott appoints county court judge to new Smith County district courtTYLER – Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Judge Taylor Heaton to the new 475th District Court in Smith County according to our news partner KETK. Heaton’s term will start in the court on Jan. 1 for a term set to expire at the end of 2024. Heaton is currently judge of the County Court at Law No. 2 in Smith County, and has previously served as an assistant district attorney in Tyler for over 12 years. Gov. Abbott signed the house bill in June 2021 to create the 475th District Court to help reduce backlog of criminal cases, according to former Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, who said the courthouse’s backlog had nearly doubled after the pandemic. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman testified in favor of the bill for a new district court in front of the House of Representatives before it was signed.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC