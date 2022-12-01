Today is Thursday December 01, 2022
Tyler Transit honors Rosa Parks on 67th anniversary of her arrest

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2022 at 12:41 pm
Tyler Transit honors Rosa Parks on 67th anniversary of her arrestTYLER – The City of Tyler is celebrating Rosa Parks Day with a reserved seat on a Tyler Transit bus, according to our news partner KETK. The holiday, observed on the day of her arrest, honors Parks after she refused to give up her bus seat, going against an Alabama law in 1955 that required Black passengers to relinquish seats when a bus became full. “Her actions led to a 1956 Supreme Court decision banning segregation on public transportation,” the city said in a statement. “Today, Tyler Transit honors Rosa Parks and her legacy with her own designated seat.” The seat left in honor of Parks, 67 years after she was arrested for not giving up her bus seat, features a photo of Parks with the words “this seat is reserved for Rosa Parks.”



