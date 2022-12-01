Today is Thursday December 01, 2022
LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2022 at 9:20 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has questions about the disparity of media scrutiny he believes is being applied to a 1957 photo of Jerry Jones and the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The photo of Jones, captured by an Associated Press photographer, shows him standing among a group of white students at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas on Sept. 9, 1957. The group was blocking six Black students who were attempting to desegregate the school. James said that Black athletes get more scrutiny when “we do something wrong or something that people don’t agree with” but that the Jones picture “seems like it’s just been buried under.”



