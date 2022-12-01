Today is Thursday December 01, 2022
Man charged in connection to 2007 cold case murder no-billed

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2022 at 8:41 am
WOOD COUNTY — A man who was charged in connection to the Wood County 2007 cold case murder of Brittany McGlone was no-billed by a grand jury on Wednesday, according to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, Chad Earl Carr was arrested this year on a capital murder charge. Since the case was no-billed, this means the grand jury found that there was not enough evidence to indict Carr on an alleged crime. Carr was released from jail on Wednesday, according to judicial records. 19-year-old McGlone was murdered in 2007. She was beaten and sexually assaulted, and for more than 10 years there was no suspect.



