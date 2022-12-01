San Antonio truck stop engulfed by massive fire

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2022 at 8:29 am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air. Authorities say firefighters first received a call at about 5 a.m. Thursday about a fire that broke out inside the kitchen of a Denny’s restaurant that is attached to a Flying J Travel Center near Interstate 10. San Antonio TV station KSAT reports that all customers and employees safely made it out of the building. Authorities say the fire spread quickly because of grease in the kitchen and windy conditions outside.

Go Back