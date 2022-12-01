Kyler Murray fires back at ex-teammate Patrick Peterson over podcast jab

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2022 at 7:02 am

By JOSH WEINFUSS

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray responded to former teammate Patrick Peterson on Wednesday night after the Minnesota Vikings cornerback criticized Murray on his podcast.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” Peterson said. “That’s just a matter of the fact.”

Peterson and his co-host, former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, were discussing whether they believed Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury would end up being the “scapegoat” for an Arizona season gone awry. The Cardinals are currently on their bye week at 4-8.

In a Tweet posted about three hours after a clip from Peterson’s show, “All Things Covered,” was released, Murray wrote: “This isn’t true…you on some weird sh– @P2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a ‘big bro’ or ‘mentor’ you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow….”

Peterson and Murray were teammates in 2019 and 2020.

In the lead-up to Peterson’s comments, McFadden said he believes that Murray should keep some of his thoughts private.

“It tells me he doesn’t care about his head coach and he’s putting everything on the head coach,” McFadden said.

