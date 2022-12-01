Today is Thursday December 01, 2022
Task force unveils improvements in wake of Astroworld show

HOUSTON (AP) – A task force in Houston has unveiled a new agreement its members say will improve communication and planning to ensure that events like last year’s Astroworld music festival don’t turn deadly. After the festival, questions were raised about whether there was sufficient coordination and communication among officials, public safety agencies and promoters in planning the event and implementing an emergency response when it turned tragic, killing 10 people. The task force’s members say the new agreement will improve the development of safety plans and permitting procedures for large events like the Astroworld festival, which was attended by 50,000 individuals. But one expert says she’s concerned the new agreement doesn’t offer specific guidelines for crowd management.



