Today is Wednesday November 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 5:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – A preliminary report from federal officials on a deadly midair collision at a Dallas air show says no guidance was given on altitudes before a World War II-era fighter plane crashed into a bomber. The National Transportation Safety Board’s report released Wednesday does not give a cause of the crash. It says that just before, a formation of fighters was instructed to fly in front of a formation of bombers. All six people aboard the two planes died in the Nov. 12 crash. An NTSB spokesman says the agency is trying to determine the sequence of maneuvers that led to the crash.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC