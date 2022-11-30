Today is Wednesday November 30, 2022
Man seen at Takeoff’s fatal shooting facing weapons charge

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 4:36 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a man who has been accused of illegally having a gun at the time that rapper Takeoff was fatally shot last month in Houston has been charged in connection with the case. But during a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said the suspect, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, is not believed to have fired a weapon during Takeoff’s shooting. Joshua is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon for allegedly having a handgun when the rapper was killed Nov. 1 as gunfire erupted outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling following a private party. Joshua’s attorney Christopher Downey says his client “did not shoot Takeoff.” Prosecutor Matt Gilliam says the investigation into Takeoff’s death continues.



