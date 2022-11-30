Austin State Hospital overhaul approaches completion

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 3:58 pm

AUSTIN (KLBJ) – Following multiple delays due to COVID and supply chain problems, the overhaul of the historic Austin State Hospital has passed the halfway point. The new hospital is on its way to completion next year. Currently there’s a $305 million, 380,000-square foot construction project underway, and hospital Superintendent Stacey Thompson says there will be a big focus on helping patients re-enter society. She says the goal is to move away from the traditional psychiatric model, where medication was the typical solution. Patients will have access to private bedrooms, therapy rooms, exercise, a cafe, and even a bank. The Austin State Hospital is the oldest of its kind west of the Mississippi River and is one of seven state hospitals in Texas to receive funding recently from the Legislature.

