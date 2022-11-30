Two more suits filed in Uvalde school shooting

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 3:56 pm

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) – Two new lawsuits are filed in the Uvalde school shooting. Attorney David Lopez filed a 76-page lawsuit on behalf of the Torres family, whose daughter Elihana was killed in the shooting. Another class-action lawsuit was filed Monday in California that doesn’t include victims’ families but others who claim they suffered emotional and psychological damage from the shooting. Both suits name the City of Uvalde, UCISD, UCISD police, gun manufacturer Daniel Defense, Oasis Outback, where the shooter purchased the gun, and several other entities. Daniel Defense is accused of pandering to children in ads in one of the suits. Collectively both suits seek over $27 billion in damages. That doesn’t count other suits that have already been filed.

