Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 3:30 pm
Breaking News: Big jump on Wall Street: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks rallied on Wall Street after the head of the Federal Reserve said the central bank could soon ease up on its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation. While citing some signs that inflation is cooling, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed Wednesday that the Fed will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period.

Treasury yields fell broadly and crude oil prices rose. Major indexes ended November with their second straight month of gains.



