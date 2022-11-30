Bullard man sentenced for tampering with a human corpse

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 4:56 pm

TYLER — 114th District Court Judge Austin Reeve Jackson sentenced 60-year-old Charles Lennon II of Bullard to a prison term of 16 years after Lennon pleaded guilty to the felony offense of tampering with a human corpse. According to a news release, Lennon had been facing a maximum sentence of twenty years confinement before entering into the plea agreement with the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. Lennon was charged with the offense because of his involvement in attempting to conceal the body of 31-year-old Rachel Lynn Jackson, a young woman his son, Charles Lennon III, violently murdered. In April 2019, the younger Lennon entered a plea of guilty to the murder and was sentenced to life in prison, also in the 114th District Court.

Go Back