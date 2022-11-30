Today is Wednesday November 30, 2022
New president, marketing/communications VP for Visit Tyler

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 4:10 pm
New president, marketing/communications VP for Visit TylerTYLER – Visit Tyler has hired a new president. Diann Bayes (pictured) comes to Tyler from San Angelo, where she has served as vice president of Discover San Angelo for nearly six years. She has worked nearly 30 years in the travel and tourism industry. Bayes will begin her role on January 3, 2023. Visit Tyler began the search in October for a new president after Shari Lee announced her retirement after 14 years. Visit Tyler has also hired Sheridan Smith as vice president of marketing/communications. She was formerly a marketing director for Chick-fil-A. Visit Tyler is the destination marketing organization for Tyler, according to press materials.



