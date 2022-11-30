Tyler, Longview Christmas parades set for Thursday

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 4:07 pm

EAST TEXAS — It’s almost time for the Tyler and Longview Christmas parades. The Rotary Clubs of Tyler is putting on the Rose City event, and the local AMBUCS is presenting the Longview attraction. Both are set for December 1 in the cities’ downtowns, with the Tyler parade kicking off at 6 p.m. and the Longview activity beginning at 6:30 in the evening. The Tyler event will be capped by the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree by this year’s Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Child, three-year-old Hannah Harlow. Longview’s parade includes marching bands, floats, and an appearance by Santa. Click here for more on what’s happening in Tyler. Check this link for more information on the Longview parade.

